10句英语撩妹金句│拿去装逼不谢！

21 October 2019

网路上的撩妹金句你应该看过不少，更偷偷用了不少吧？

但用英文撩妹你会吗？

嘿嘿！不会没关系，以下英语撩妹金句（『Pick up lines』），赶紧背一背，说不定就这样抱得美人归了呢?

1.Do you understand the difference bout like and love?

 –  yeah, you like me. I love you.

　      你了解喜欢与爱的区别吗？

          –  是的，你是喜欢我，而我是爱你。

 

2. What‘s the best color in the whole world?

 –  Is the one that looks good, on you.

这世上什么颜色最美？

–  最适合你的颜色，才是世界上最美的颜色。

 

3.I love 3 things. Do you know what are those?

–  The sun,  the moon and you. The sun for the day; the moon for the night & YOU  forever 

你知道我最爱的3样东西是什么吗？

–  浮世万千，挚爱有三。喷薄朝阳； 皓婉皎月 ；不及汝尔沧海桑田

 

4.There are two reasons why I wake up in the morning:

 –  my alarm clock and YOU。

我早上愿意醒来的两个理由：

 –  闹钟和你。

 

5.Are you Google? 

 –  No? But i think I’ve just found what I’m looking for.

你是谷歌搜索引擎吗？

–  不是？但我已经找到我要找的那个人

 

6.I’m not an organ donor.

–  But I’d be happy to give you my heart.

我不是器官捐赠者。

–  但我非常乐意把我的心给你。

 

7.Forget about Spiderman, Superman, and Batman. 

–  Because I’ll be your man.

请把蜘蛛侠、蝙蝠侠和超人都忘了吧。

–  因为我会是你的超人。

 

8. The only crime I will ever commit is

 –  stealing your heart.

我唯一会犯下的罪行……

–   就是偷走你的心。

 

9.My parents always told me to pursue my dreams,

–   So can I follow you home? 

我的父母总是告诉我要追寻自己的梦想，

–   所以我可以跟着你回家吗?

 

10. I can’t taste my lips, could you do it for me?

  我尝不到我嘴唇的味道，你能帮我尝一下吗？

