10句英语撩妹金句│拿去装逼不谢！

网路上的撩妹金句你应该看过不少，更偷偷用了不少吧？

但用英文撩妹你会吗？

嘿嘿！不会没关系，以下英语撩妹金句（『Pick up lines』），赶紧背一背，说不定就这样抱得美人归了呢?

1.Do you understand the difference bout like and love?

– yeah, you like me. I love you.

你了解喜欢与爱的区别吗？

– 是的，你是喜欢我，而我是爱你。

2. What‘s the best color in the whole world?

– Is the one that looks good, on you.

这世上什么颜色最美？

– 最适合你的颜色，才是世界上最美的颜色。

3.I love 3 things. Do you know what are those?

– The sun, the moon and you. The sun for the day; the moon for the night & YOU forever

你知道我最爱的3样东西是什么吗？

– 浮世万千，挚爱有三。喷薄朝阳； 皓婉皎月 ；不及汝尔沧海桑田

4.There are two reasons why I wake up in the morning:

– my alarm clock and YOU。

我早上愿意醒来的两个理由：

– 闹钟和你。

5.Are you Google?

– No? But i think I’ve just found what I’m looking for.

你是谷歌搜索引擎吗？

– 不是？但我已经找到我要找的那个人

6.I’m not an organ donor.

– But I’d be happy to give you my heart.

我不是器官捐赠者。

– 但我非常乐意把我的心给你。

7.Forget about Spiderman, Superman, and Batman.

– Because I’ll be your man.

请把蜘蛛侠、蝙蝠侠和超人都忘了吧。

– 因为我会是你的超人。

8. The only crime I will ever commit is

– stealing your heart.

我唯一会犯下的罪行……

– 就是偷走你的心。

9.My parents always told me to pursue my dreams,

– So can I follow you home?

我的父母总是告诉我要追寻自己的梦想，

– 所以我可以跟着你回家吗?

10. I can’t taste my lips, could you do it for me?

我尝不到我嘴唇的味道，你能帮我尝一下吗？

