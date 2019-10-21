10句英语撩妹金句│拿去装逼不谢！

Featured Image 图片来源：pexels.com
网路上的撩妹金句你应该看过不少，更偷偷用了不少吧？
但用英文撩妹你会吗？
嘿嘿！不会没关系，以下英语撩妹金句（『Pick up lines』），赶紧背一背，说不定就这样抱得美人归了呢?
1.Do you understand the difference bout like and love?
– yeah, you like me. I love you.
你了解喜欢与爱的区别吗？
– 是的，你是喜欢我，而我是爱你。
2. What‘s the best color in the whole world?
– Is the one that looks good, on you.
这世上什么颜色最美？
– 最适合你的颜色，才是世界上最美的颜色。
3.I love 3 things. Do you know what are those?
– The sun, the moon and you. The sun for the day; the moon for the night & YOU forever
你知道我最爱的3样东西是什么吗？
– 浮世万千，挚爱有三。喷薄朝阳； 皓婉皎月 ；不及汝尔沧海桑田
4.There are two reasons why I wake up in the morning:
– my alarm clock and YOU。
我早上愿意醒来的两个理由：
– 闹钟和你。
5.Are you Google?
– No? But i think I’ve just found what I’m looking for.
你是谷歌搜索引擎吗？
– 不是？但我已经找到我要找的那个人
6.I’m not an organ donor.
– But I’d be happy to give you my heart.
我不是器官捐赠者。
– 但我非常乐意把我的心给你。
7.Forget about Spiderman, Superman, and Batman.
– Because I’ll be your man.
请把蜘蛛侠、蝙蝠侠和超人都忘了吧。
– 因为我会是你的超人。
8. The only crime I will ever commit is
– stealing your heart.
我唯一会犯下的罪行……
– 就是偷走你的心。
9.My parents always told me to pursue my dreams,
– So can I follow you home?
我的父母总是告诉我要追寻自己的梦想，
– 所以我可以跟着你回家吗?
10. I can’t taste my lips, could you do it for me?
我尝不到我嘴唇的味道，你能帮我尝一下吗？
——————————
