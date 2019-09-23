10 Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings

Weddings are among the most anticipated events in everyone’s life. The ceremonies can be simple and subtle. But for the elite few, weddings are lavish and grand. So here are 10 celebrity pairs with the most expensive weddings over the year.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Following a 4-month engagement, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a lavish wedding weekend with two incredible ceremonies in India that were rumored to cost more than $800K. Now that’s what you call a destination wedding!

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot on July 1999 and spent nearly $1 million on their destination wedding in Dublin, Ireland. The couple has been married for two decades now and has four children together.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

This couple’s $1 million wedding ceremony in Malibu, California made headlines in the year 2000. Although the pair split in 2005, it’s hard to forget the “it” couple from way back then.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

The now-President’s daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent $1 million on their New Jersey wedding back in 2009. The pair are still married today, marking their 10th anniversary this October.

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman

In 2005, Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman exchanged their vows during a Napa ceremony valued at $2 million winters wonderland-themed wedding. The singer and Bratman announced their split in April 2011.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

In November 2002, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes exchanged their vows with an Italian ceremony costing $2 million. While the wedding was a beautiful affair, the two ultimately divorced in August 2012.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

In May 2014, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West celebrated their wedding with an over-the-top ceremony that cost nearly $3 million. The big day went international with stops in Paris, Versailles, and Florence.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin Clooney spent more than $4 million when they went off to Italy for their special day in September 2014.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel jetted off to Italy on October 2012 to get married at the Borgo Egnazia resort. The destination wedding reportedly cost more than $6 million.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Due to inflation, this royal wedding of the ’80s would have cost about $110 million dollars today. They spent a majority on security for the celebrations, but a good chunk of it also went to her dress and a five-foot-tall cake.

