20 Inspiring New Year’s Resolution Ideas for 2020

The New Year is the perfect time to assess and go after new goals. Every January 1 comes with the amazing feeling of a fresh start – 365 pages (or 366 pages this Leap Year 2020) to write the next chapter of your very own novel.
Here are a little more approachable and a lot more inspiring resolution ideas for you to try!
#1: Read a new book every month
#2: Do something that scares you
#3: Buy a new fruit or vegetable every time you do your grocery shopping
#4: Sign up as a volunteer
#5: Watch one new documentary a month
#6: Leave a nice comment on someone else’s social media every day
#7: Sign up for dance lessons
#8: Set a firm bedtime
#9: Visit the library
#10: Cook dinner at least once a week
#11: Put some money in savings each week
#12: Write a thank-you card to someone from your past
#13: Meditate every day
#14: Take a walk outdoors every day
#15: Smile at a stranger every day
#16: Invite a new neighbour over for dinner
#17: Get a gratitude journal
#18: Take a tech break every day
#19: Call your bestie
#20: Pamper yourself a little
