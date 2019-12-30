20 Inspiring New Year’s Resolution Ideas for 2020

The New Year is the perfect time to assess and go after new goals. Every January 1 comes with the amazing feeling of a fresh start – 365 pages (or 366 pages this Leap Year 2020) to write the next chapter of your very own novel.

Here are a little more approachable and a lot more inspiring resolution ideas for you to try!

#1: Read a new book every month

#2: Do something that scares you

#3: Buy a new fruit or vegetable every time you do your grocery shopping

#4: Sign up as a volunteer

#5: Watch one new documentary a month

#6: Leave a nice comment on someone else’s social media every day

#7: Sign up for dance lessons

#8: Set a firm bedtime

#9: Visit the library

#10: Cook dinner at least once a week

#11: Put some money in savings each week

#12: Write a thank-you card to someone from your past

#13: Meditate every day

#14: Take a walk outdoors every day

#15: Smile at a stranger every day

#16: Invite a new neighbour over for dinner

#17: Get a gratitude journal

#18: Take a tech break every day

#19: Call your bestie

#20: Pamper yourself a little

