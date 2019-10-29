5 Reasons Why You Should Not Date A Surfer

In the movies or dramas, surfers might be the handsome prince from the sea or the adventurous and bold guy that runs under the hot sun that you want to date.

But in reality, the prince of the sea might not be the best lover or another half when it comes to dating life. Here are 5 reasons why you shouldn’t date a surfer!

1. Unable to spend quality time

If you think dating a surfer means a romantic stroll on the beach, overwatching the beautiful sunset with only the two of you?

You are wrong! Surfers do not only go to the beach for dating and sweet talk, as they love to surfer all day long and in the end, you will be left out! But let’s think on the bright side, at least you can watch him do what he loves.

2. Career path is different than yours

Most of the surfers’ heart and soul belong to the sea, hence they have a different set of priorities and path in their life.

Getting an office job that required him or her to sit for at least 9 hours is a big no! So, if you wish that you n he can agree on the same career path or decisions, you need to rethink before you commit to a relationship with a surfer.

3. You will always come in second

That’s because the ocean is where their heart is. It’s not that they don’t love you, it’s just that they love the rush of gliding up and down a wave and tasting its salty spray more. At the end of the day, there’s only one thing on their mind and, unless the surf forecast reads “poor conditions,” it’s probably not you.

4. Anxiety attacks after being not able to surf for a week

Surfers’ daily activities comprise of surfing, surfing, and also surfing! So, if they are not able to surf for a few days or a week, they will become bored as they do not have any idea what to do with themselves.

5. Never expect a fancy date

When you date a surfer, the most romantic date you’ll get is a stroll by the beach or surf with your partner!

This is because all they know is surfing the waves, and they expect a ‘fancy’ date that you want is surf along with him or her. So, better not put too much pressure onto the fancy date you imagined to him or her.

