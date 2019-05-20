5 Reasons Why You Should Visit South Korea at Least Once In Your Lifetime

Ever since the success of K-POP, South Korea has been voted as the must go country! People are flocking to this beautiful nation to experience the culture and local food.

But do you know why the number of tourists visiting Korea is skyrocketing? Here are 5 reasons on why you should visit South Korea at least once in your life!

1. Year-round festivals

South Korea is well known for their all year round festivals as the seasons change, come along the different festivals for the people to attend. Besides, they have different festivals for every months, so you do not need to worry if you had missed out on any local festival during your travel period.

Some of the prominent examples of festivals happening in South Korea are Chuseok and Daeboreum. Chuseok is popular among those who love KPOP or Korean cultures, as it is major harvest festival where Koreans visit their ancestral hometowns and share a feast of Korean traditional food such as songpyeon and rice wines such as sindoju and dongdongju.

Daeboreum is a Korean holiday that celebrates the first full moon of the new year of the lunar Korean calendar which is the Korean version of the First Full Moon Festival.

2. Varieties of Local Food

When we talk about ‘Kimchi’, everyone knows that it is a fermented cabbage side dish from South Korea. The main reason why Korean cuisines are people’s favorite is because of the OG of Korean drama ‘Dae Jang Geum’, where it shares varieties of Korean cuisines to the world. Hence, people are falling in love with the spicy, savory and flavorful Korean food.

By visiting South Korea, you should spend some time roaming the street markets, so you get to try out an assortment of Korean street foods and local cuisines. One of the popular street foods are Korean Egg Toast, Tteokbokki, Odeng, Hotteok and many more!

3. Cafe Culture

If you are a coffee or cafe lover, then you will fall in love with South Korea’s cafe culture. Many of the cafes have lavish exterior and interior designs, so that we can take our Instagram-able pictures and upload to our social media sites. Also, the reason why there are more and more cafes popping out is because of Koreans love to get their coffee fix!

Initially, coffee was enjoyed as a western experience, but now Korea has a unique twist of flavor in coffee, where you can find the flavor in the country itself!

While you walk on the street, you get to see international brands of cafes and also local cafes, hence, there are different types of cafes in Korea, such as chain cafes, independent cafes and Korean cafes. If you are a KPOP or Super Junior fan, you can check out Haru & OneDay Cafe, which is owned by Lee Dong Hae and managed by his brother, Lee Dong Hwa.

Address: 92 Achasan-ro, Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

4. Make-up and Skincare

Wanted to achieve that dewy and flawless skin same as your favorite Korean idols? Time to stock up your K-beauty products!

Koreans love to take care of their skin, as the season changes in South Korea will make their skin dry and oily. Hence, they will have a 10 steps morning and night skincare routine, just to maintain their dewy and hydrated skin. Besides, their skincare products are very efficient too! Some of the noticable brands are Innisfree, Etude House, Skinfood, Missha, IOPE and many more!

Tips: If you are travelling to South Korea anytime soon, be sure to stock up on their sheet masks as you can get cheaper price at there compare to in Malaysia.

5. Beautiful Beaches and Coastlines

South Korea also offers beautiful coasts and beaches, as it is a peninsula. Hence, there are many beautiful and astonishing beaches in the country!

One of the biggest and most popular beach in South Korea got to be Jeju Island due to it’s exceptional natural wonders and breathtaking beaches. Another beautiful beach is Jeollado in the west of the country. Furthermore, if you are looking forward to see beautiful sunrises in the country, then you need to check out the eastern coast!

