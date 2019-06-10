5 Reasons You’re Losing Your Hair At Young Age

Hair loss is a serious issue, as it does not only attack men at old age, but also men and women at every age! After we comb or shampoo our hair, saw a big amount of hair fall onto the bathroom floor or stick onto the comb, we will feel sad and worry that we might go bald anytime soon!

We all might know the cure for hair loss, but have you ever wonder what actually caused hair fall for men and women at all ages? Sickness? Stress? Or even a diet?

Here are the 5 reasons why we are losing our hair at all ages!

1. Stress

Every day we experience different types of stress, and it will lead to hair loss and baldness. For example, kinds of physical trauma, surgery, car accident, or a severe illness, even the flu. Besides, the hair also has a programmed life cycle, which are growth phase, rest phase, and shedding phase. It will become noticeable three-to-six months after the trauma.

Emotional stress is less likely to cause hair loss than physical stress, for example, divorce, the death of a loved one, or while caring for an aging parent. Hence, if you’re feeling stress, you can try out de-stress activities such as yoga and swimming.

2. Pregnancy

Some pregnant women will experience hair loss while going through the pregnancy stages due to telogen effluvium, which is a phenomenon that occurs after pregnancy, major surgery, drastic weight loss, or extreme stress. It can also cause multiple side effects from certain medications such as antidepressants, beta-blockers and many more. Besides, the hair will shift faster than usual from it’s growing phrase before quickly moving to shedding phrase.

Pregnancy-related hair loss is more commonly known after the birth of the baby due to hormonal changes and stress.

3. Hereditary hair loss

Female baldness is a common issue among all ladies of all ages because hair loss affects not only men but women too. Female-pattern hair loss, also known as androgenic or androgenetic alopecia.

However, when female baldness occurred, their hair part will be widened and thinning of hair will occur too. Unlike men, women don’t tend to have a receding hairline, instead, their part may widen and they may have noticeable thinning of hair.

4. Overstyling

As a woman, we often style our hair with different styles and designs in order to look pretty, however, with vigorous styling and hair treatments, it can cause your hair to fall out. Some of the examples of extreme styling include tight braids, hair weaves or cornrows as well as chemical relaxers to straighten your hair, hot-oil treatments or any kind of harsh chemical or high heat. Nonetheless, after we damage our hair, the roots will be harm too, and they cannot grow back again.

Besides, excessive use of shampoo, styling, and dying can also do harm to your hair.

5. Low-protein diet

A low protein diet will contribute to hair loss because when our body does not have enough low protein diet, the body will start to shut down hair growth Hence, according to reports, vegetarian lover tends to have a bigger percentage of getting hair loss.

This is because our body could not efficiently grow hair when our body does not have enough protein, hence we must add in protein-based food into our diet, in order to have a healthy and fit body.

