5 Tricks To Keep Your Shoes Smelling Fresh

All of us experience having smelly shoes. The offending odor is from bacteria that grow on your foot and live in your kick until you do something about it. So whether you’re rocking boat shoes, flats, or sneakers without socks, here are some inexpensive tips to keep your shoes smelling fresh all day long.

Baking soda

Liberally sprinkle some baking soda into your shoes overnight and dump it out in the morning. If you don’t like the idea of putting loose baking soda in your shoes, fill some into your sock and tie it off. Then put the sock into the shoes and leave it overnight.

Salt

Everyone’s favorite condiment can also act as a shoe deodorizer. Salts are able to dry out bacteria and absorb any moisture. Get rid of the odour and soak up the moisture by occasionally sprinkling a little salt in your canvas shoes.

Baby powder

If you find that you are prone to having stinky shoes, rub baby powder on your feet before slipping them on. So, whatever sweat does get through is then absorbed by the powder itself and is not available to the bacteria.

Freeze them

Take your smelly shoes and stick them into the freezer overnight. It can kill the bacteria that are causing the shoes to be stinky. So, just put your shoes in a plastic sealable bag and leave them in the freezer overnight.

Machine wash

You can try running your shoes through the washer and dryer if they are dirty on both the inside and outside. Obviously, this is an athletic shoes only solution but a pretty effective one.

You could also knock down the odour with fabric softener sheets, essential oils, rubbing alcohol and black tea bags.

Now that your shoes are smelling fresh, put them on, especially your athletic shoes, and get some cycling done! Now with SuperDeals, you can rent a Premium Mountain Bicycle For 1 Day (Kuala Lumpur Area Only) by Ecocana Sports. Ride around the city for only RM59.00! Grab this deal and more only at SuperDeals — Maximum Savings!