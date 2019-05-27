6 Health Benefits of Drinking Tea You Should Know!

Tea is a popular drink worldwide, as most of us will make ourselves a cup of tea throughout the day.

However, according to WebMD, research had proved that some teas may help with cancer, heart disease, diabetes, encourage weight loss, and lower cholesterol. Besides, tea also has antimicrobial qualities.

So here’s the question, what is the true health benefits of drinking tea for a human being? Here are the 6 benefits of drinking tea to our body.

1. Reduce the risk of heart attack

Tea is a well-known drink that can help to reduce the risk of a heart attack. This is because the light, aromatic tea can lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, so if you drink a cup of tea every day, you can stay away from the risk of a heart attack.

Besides, tea can also help to protect against cardiovascular and degenerative diseases. This is the reason why the Japanese are able to live long and not suffer from any heart diseases.

2. Fight against cancer

Green Tea is also a good source to fight against cancer, as it is able to protect us from a list of cancers, such as breast, colon, colorectal, skin, lung, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, pancreas, liver, ovarian, prostate and oral cancers. However, we cannot rely on tea as it is not a miracle cure for cancers. Hence, we still need to combine with a healthy and balanced lifestyle in order to stay healthy and fit.

Nevertheless, we can start off our healthy diet by drinking a cup of green tea a day, as it can prevent us from getting cancer. Besides, black tea is also can anti cancer agent as it is made from the fermented leaves of the plant.

3. Reduce waist circumference

For all ladies who wish to reduce their waist circumference, it’s time to make a cup of tea for yourself! According to research, people who regularly consume a cup of hot tea, they are able to lower their waist circumference and lower the BMI too! Hence, resulted in a pretty and skinny waist which you can flaunt to the world.

Ladies, it’s time to swap out your daily coffee drink to a healthy cup of hot tea, and you will see results in a few weeks time!

4. Reduce the risk of diabetes

For those who are suffering to diabetes, green tea will be a good help for you. Research shows that the compounds in green tea are able to help diabetics person to process sugars more efficiently. Although diabetes cannot be cured completely. but if we managed it well, we can prevent it from becoming worse day by day.

Thus, with a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle, adding in exercises into your lifestyle can lower our risk of diabetes too! It’s time to consume at least 6 cups of green tea per day, then we can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes!

5. Boost exercise endurance

Do you know that green tea can actually increase the body’s ability to burn fat efficiently? If you are a gym rat and loves work out a lot, then you can try to add green tea into your daily diet too! The antioxidants in green tea extract can actually help cut out the fats in our body, and makes our work out results more visible!

If you are looking to improve your muscle endurance, you can try to drink a cup of hot green tea per day and you can see the tremendous result in few weeks time!

6. Lower risk of Parkinson’s disease

Black tea can helps with Parkinson’s disease too, as according to studies, those who drank black tea as their daily drink, were 71% less likely to develop Parkinson’s over the course of the 12-year study. It is due to the caffeine in the black tea are able to lower the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Thus, it’s time to add in black tea into our menu, in order to prevent the risk of Parkinson disease! related benefit.

