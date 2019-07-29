7 Easy Ways To Take Good Care Of Your Eyes

Think about how much your eyes do for you all day long, from the moment you snap them open to begin your day, to when you close them at night so you can finally get some rest. Taking care of them is essential. Surprisingly, they are very practical and easy to accomplish yet they tend to be the most neglected.

Here are 7 of them.

Get enough sleep

Your eyes need to recharge too, and this happens while you sleep.

Keep a balanced diet

Beta-carotene, Lutein, Omega-3, Lycopene, and Vitamins C, A, and E are essential for maintaining your eye health.

Keep proper monitor distance and room lighting

Computer monitors should be positioned about an arm’s length away from the eyes and 20 degrees below eye level. Likewise, make sure that you have sufficient but diffused lighting in your room. Focused and too bright lights may result in glare.

Keep your surroundings clean

Change your linens and towels regularly and keep your workstation clutter-free.

Observe the 20-20 rule

Every 20 minutes, look away from your computer monitor and fix your gaze on an object that’s 20 feet away from you.

Blink 20 successive times to prevent eye dryness.

Every 20 minutes, get out of your seat and take 20 steps.

Wash your hands frequently

Wash your hands regularly to keep bacteria at bay and prevent them from getting in contact with your eyes, eyeglasses, and contact lenses.

Wear the right eye make-up

Steer clear of eye shadows, mascara, and eyeliners that cause an allergic reaction to your eyes. Don’t forget to use a make-up remover before going to bed.

