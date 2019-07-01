7 Hacks For Transforming Small Rooms Into Amazing Spaces

By Priscilla G
1 July 2019

Whether you live in a small apartment or have a tiny room in your home, it’s quite likely that you’re going to get yourself into some trouble figuring out how to make your space livable. Just because you only have a small amount of square footage in a room, doesn’t mean you have to skimp on design. So, here! Try on some of these hacks.

 

Drawers 

Drawers can be put anywhere; they can sit up next to a bed, go under a bed, or even over the bed (just make sure they are high enough so there is no head bumping!).

Image result for drawers under bed

 

Bed/ Couch

By choosing the right piece of furniture, your bed and couch can be one in the same.Sleeper sofas can be transformed into a sofa during the day and instantly made into a bed at night.

Image result for couch to bed

 

Upholstered wall panels

Adding upholstered panels to the walls and plenty of pillows to the bed can make it very homey.

Image result for upholstered wall panel in small room

 

Wall art

Add wallpaper or wall art to the wall directly behind the head of your bed for a creative alternative.

Image result for wall art for small spaces

 

Brighten the room

A white room will give the illusion of more space. Painting the walls as well as any furniture white will do the trick.

Image result for white wall for small spaces to make it spacious'

 

Mirrors

Get creative with your mirrors to create the illusion of space. The perfectly placed mirror can make a room feel twice as big.

Image result for mirrors to make dining space look bigger

 

Dresser and bed in one

It’s a bed with sections underneath the mattress so you know where everything is, even though no one else will!

Image result for hidden bed

 

