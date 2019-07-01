7 Hacks For Transforming Small Rooms Into Amazing Spaces

Whether you live in a small apartment or have a tiny room in your home, it’s quite likely that you’re going to get yourself into some trouble figuring out how to make your space livable. Just because you only have a small amount of square footage in a room, doesn’t mean you have to skimp on design. So, here! Try on some of these hacks.

Drawers

Drawers can be put anywhere; they can sit up next to a bed, go under a bed, or even over the bed (just make sure they are high enough so there is no head bumping!).

Bed/ Couch

By choosing the right piece of furniture, your bed and couch can be one in the same.Sleeper sofas can be transformed into a sofa during the day and instantly made into a bed at night.

Upholstered wall panels

Adding upholstered panels to the walls and plenty of pillows to the bed can make it very homey.

Wall art

Add wallpaper or wall art to the wall directly behind the head of your bed for a creative alternative.

Brighten the room

A white room will give the illusion of more space. Painting the walls as well as any furniture white will do the trick.

Mirrors

Get creative with your mirrors to create the illusion of space. The perfectly placed mirror can make a room feel twice as big.

Dresser and bed in one

It’s a bed with sections underneath the mattress so you know where everything is, even though no one else will!

And after using the right hacks for your space, you can unwind on OGAWA Bio Breeze Ultrasonic Aroma Humidifier With Clock with free OGAWA Aroma Oil Essence 3 In 1 Starter Pack 30ml. All this for RM169.90 only at Superdeals!