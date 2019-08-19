8 All Time Favorite Disney Original Series You Loved!

Do you still remember the time where you will sit in front of the television and watched your favorite Disney shows?

Disney Original Series held an important place in every 80’s and 90’s kids heart, as it plays a big role for their childhood! So, let’s walk down the memory lane with your once loved Disney Original Series now!

Here’s the top 8 most favorite Disney shows you once loved!

1. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

This American Sitcom talks about 2 kids, Zack and Cody Martin, twin brothers who live in the Tipton Hotel in Boston, where their mother, Carey, sings and performs in the hotel lounge. They often get into trouble and comes up with witty ideas to get out of it too!

The series also talks about the hotel owner’s daughter, London Tipton, the hotel’s down-to-earth candy-counter girl, Maddie Fitzpatrick and Mr. Moseby, the strict, dutiful, and serious manager.

2. Wizards of Waverly Place

Wizards of the Waverly Place is an American fantasy teen sitcom which surrounds the Russo’s Family. The family who consists of siblings that are wizards Alex, Justin, and Max, while they live with their Italian wizard father, Jerry and mortal Mexican mother, Theresa.

This show also boost Selena Gomez’s career to stardom too!

3. That’s So Raven

This is the highest rated American supernatural sitcom which starred by Raven and Orlando Bloom, talks about a teenage girl, Raven Baxter is a psychic that can foresee the future events when in deep situations.

However, which she attempts to make these visions come true, she often gets in trouble and hilarious situations for herself, family and friends!

4. Hannah Montana

You get the best of both worlds. Chill it out, take it slow. Then you rock out the show…..

This song seems familiar to you? If yes, it means that you are a huge fan of Hannah Montana too! The all time teen and kids’ choice award series starred by Miley Cyrus and this particular show also makes her a superstar too!

This show talks about Miley Stewart lives a double life as an average schoolgirl by day and an international teen idol Hannah Montana by night.

5. Lizzie Mcguire

The production is an American live-action scripted teen sitcom which talks about a 13 year old Lizzie McGuire who dreams of being popular at school, with the help of her best friends Miranda and Gordo.

Besides, the show also surrounds Lizzie’s life with her family and caused multiple laughter along the way!

6. The Proud Family

This all time favorite and comedy production is about the 14 year-old Penny Proud has one wacky and funny family. while multiple funny episodes happen surrounds the family.

Good news to all Proud Family fans, the creator of the series says that the show will be making a comeback and will stream brand new episodes on Disney +!

7. Kim Possible

Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me…

Still remember this spy action series? Kim Possible is about the life and adventures of Kim Possible, a high school student who fights crime on regular basis, and she also gets help from her best friend / boyfriend, Ron Stoppable and his pet naked mole rat, Rufus!

8. Even Stevens

This is an OG of all Disney Original Series, that talks about the Stevens family live in suburban Sacramento, California, where the two younger children in the family, Ren and Louis, who have opposing personalities, often clash!

