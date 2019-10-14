Funny Places to End a Relationship

When you want to call it quits, the first big question is: how??? Most of the time, breaking up with someone isn’t exactly fun or exciting. You have to choose a time and a place when no time and place seem right. Fortunately, here are some suggestions (funny ones, of course) to make the whole process a bit easier by helping you pick out the ideal locale.
- At a museum, preferably one with dinosaurs. “You know what else is extinct? This relationship.”
- At your least favorite restaurant. If you go to your favorite restaurant, you’ll never be able to eat there without picturing them crying into their plate.
- On a roller coaster. It’s SO symbolic of your relationship.
- In a haunted house to show him, there are things scarier than being alone.
- As their train pulls away. It’s not your fault if they can’t read lips.
- Near another couple breaking up. It’s almost like going on a double date if the date ended with two people sobbing at Chili’s.
- At a concert. Everyone around you will think they’re crying because they just really love Jay-Z.
- In a taxi. You can hop out when they start talking about “all the good times.”
- At the Apple store. “I need an iPhone 11, and you’re more like an iPhone 4.”
- While their mouth is full. There’s no opportunity for them to object.
- Hiking up a mountain, to show them if they can climb six miles on an incline, they can get over a nine-year relationship.
- At a wedding. “Love is in the air…just, not the air that we’re breathing.”
- In a foreign country, for the overachiever. Now you can break up with them in two languages.
- At the park on a crisp, autumn day. Like the leaves, your love is dead.
