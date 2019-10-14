Funny Places to End a Relationship

When you want to call it quits, the first big question is: how??? Most of the time, breaking up with someone isn’t exactly fun or exciting. You have to choose a time and a place when no time and place seem right. Fortunately, here are some suggestions (funny ones, of course) to make the whole process a bit easier by helping you pick out the ideal locale.

At a museum, preferably one with dinosaurs. “You know what else is extinct? This relationship.”

At your least favorite restaurant. If you go to your favorite restaurant, you’ll never be able to eat there without picturing them crying into their plate.

On a roller coaster. It’s SO symbolic of your relationship.

In a haunted house to show him, there are things scarier than being alone.

As their train pulls away. It’s not your fault if they can’t read lips.

Near another couple breaking up. It’s almost like going on a double date if the date ended with two people sobbing at Chili’s.

At a concert. Everyone around you will think they’re crying because they just really love Jay-Z.

In a taxi. You can hop out when they start talking about “all the good times.”

At the Apple store. “I need an iPhone 11, and you’re more like an iPhone 4.”

While their mouth is full. There’s no opportunity for them to object.

Hiking up a mountain, to show them if they can climb six miles on an incline, they can get over a nine-year relationship.

At a wedding. “Love is in the air…just, not the air that we’re breathing.”

In a foreign country, for the overachiever. Now you can break up with them in two languages.

At the park on a crisp, autumn day. Like the leaves, your love is dead.

