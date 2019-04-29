Cleansing Stick: The Latest K-Beauty Trend To Take The World By Storm

The South Koreans (SoKo) really know how to stir up a worldwide craze!

Other than electronic gadgets and K-Pop idols, SoKo has blessed us with their innovative and effective skincare products.

Ever the trailblazer, now there’s a new K-Beauty trend that sweeps beauty aficionados around the world off their feet: the cleansing stick.

The concept?

A solid, balm-like cleanser that is so easy to use and totally leak-proof.

Its twist-up or push-up mechanism (kinda like a deodorant stick, really) also allows for a mess-free application and economical as you have control over how much product you’re using.

The cult-favourite, compact packaging makes it a great travel companion.

Say goodbye to the 100ml rule in a flight; since they’re not liquids, they can’t be confiscated.

How does it compare to traditional facial cleansers, you ask?

via GIPHY

Well, much like liquid cleansers, facial cleansing sticks come in a range of formulas targeted to your individual skin care needs. So, look for formulas tailored specifically to your skin type.

For instance, those with oily and acne-prone skin may want to reach for products containing tea tree oil, while those with sensitive skin should seek out ingredients like calendula that helps ease dryness and inflammation.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution in skincare, you can have acne-free and glowing skin with Schorl Calendula Cleansing Stick!

Formulated with natural ingredients such as calendula, Canadian willow flower extract, lemongrass essential oil and tea tree oil, this cleansing stick could effectively remove dirt, excess oil and impurities for healthier, glowing skin. The formula made has a calming, anti-inflammatory effect which helps to soothe while delivering sufficient moisture to maintain beautiful, youthful skin.

The Calendula Cleansing Stick is recommended for all skin types, even sensitive skin.

Head on to Superdeals for a phenomenal deal on this cleansing stick and get a free gift along with your purchase, too!