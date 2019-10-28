Experience All Things Spooky at These Haunted Houses

It’s that time of the year again where thrillseekers are excited for. If you are one, then do not miss out on exploring the mystery behind these haunted houses to make your Halloween a thrilling and exciting day.

Hauntu Malaysia @ LINC KL

Hauntu (Interactive Haunted House), which recently opened in The LINC KL, is a blend of live theatre performance, role play and storytelling that comes together to provide an engaging experience. Visitors will be interacting with real actors, exploring intricate mazes and figuring out interconnected storylines.

Nights of Fright 7 at Sunway Lagoon

The most anticipated Halloween events: Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright returns for the 7th time. Experience fear and horror at the 8 creepy haunted houses, 2 bone-chilling Scare Zones, 11 thrilling rides, 2 show stages, and 1 terrifying haunted theatre!

Escape Room @ Berjaya Times Square

Escape Room provides you an interactive gaming experience where players are physically inside a mysterious world of intrigued puzzles and codes. The rooms are available for selection that includes vampires, abduction, fantasy, horror, and adventure.

LOST in JB – The Haunted House in Johor Bahru

The Haunted House is a new outlet from Lost in JB. The haunted escape room house is made up of 4 different games centered around various horror themes and shocking elements to make for a more exciting and exhilarating experience.

Halloween Horror Nights 9 at Universal Studios Singapore

And if you’re willing to go a little further to experience horror, head over to Universal Studios Singapore for its premier Halloween event – Halloween Horror Nights 9! Make your way through 5 haunted houses and 2 scare zones, watch 2 killer shows in horror, and try to survive the Undertaker as he roams around.

