Great Holiday Ideas For Some Family Fun!

Planning a family getaway during the school holiday? Here we share some ideas on how families could spend their break when being in our top six family destinations: Selangor, Melaka, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, and Negeri Sembilan.

Selangor

Challenge yourself at Skytrex Adventure Shah Alam

Nestled in the Shah Alam National Botanical Park, Skytrex Shah Alam Adventure Park is one of Shah Alam’s highly visited attractions among adventure and nature seekers with various circuits suitable for kids and adults.

Melaka

Stroll around Melaka City

A trip to Melaka is not complete if travelers don’t go to Melaka city. Parents may bring their children to go for a city tour to experience the historical treasures of Melaka including Stadthuys, Red Square, St. Paul’s Hill, Jonker Street and more.

Perak

Go ‘disappear’ in the Lost World of Tambun

With various zones – water park, amusement park, adventure park, petting zoo, tin valley, tiger valley, hot springs, and spa – available here, there is truly something for everyone in this theme park!

Pahang

Travel uphill to Resort World Genting

There are plenty of activities that the family can enjoy at the City of Entertainment, including the indoor theme park, SnowWorld, arcades, and world-class shows.

Terengganu

Sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling, and diving around the islands

Of course, Terengganu’s islands need no further introduction when the state having one of the most beautiful archipelagos in the world. Pulau Kapas, Pulau Gemia, Pulau Lang Tengah, Pulau Perhentian, and Pulau Redang are just some of the popular examples.

Negeri Sembilan

Navigate around the coast of Port Dickson

This popular holiday retreat, Port Dickson or PD, is located within easy reach from KL. Instead of just strolling along the beaches, why not bring your family on a cruise holiday? With SuperDeals, get a great deal to Port Dickson: Sunset Cruise with Salt Water Jacuzzi for 2 Adult & 2 Child from Platinum Charters – for only RM 243.10! Each moment is all for you and your loved ones to enjoy and explore. Get this now only SuperDeals — Maximum Savings!