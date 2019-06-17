Here’s The Top 5 Causes of Under Eye Darkness!

Annoyed at the dark eye bags under our eyes? Have you ever wondered why you had a good 12 hours sleep but still, you had that dark and thick eye circles under your eyes?

Here are the top 5 reasons why we can get under eye darkness even though we had enough rest!

1. Genes

You’ve got it right! Genes could be the culprit behind this! According to research, dark eye circles can form due to hereditary conditions! This is because if your mother or your father has dark eye circles under their eyes, there’s a big percentage that you will get them too!

However, you can get rid of the under eye darkening through surgical procedures such as whitening surgery and also laser surgery to remove the darkness under the eyes permanently.

2. Eczema

Eczema can caused darkness around the affected area as we constantly rubbing that area, and from far it will be like a dark eye bag. Besides, excessive rubbing can lead to increased swelling, inflammation, and broken blood vessels in the eye area, which can give the skin a dark, almost bruised appearance.

Hence, if you had Eczema around your eyes area, better to get an ointment or cream from a prescription doctor or pharmacist to ease the itchiness.

3. Allergies

Eczema is not the only skin condition that causes under eye darkness, but allergies can make the darkness worse too! Allergies often caused histamines in the body which cause blood vessels to dilate. The skin under the eye is the thinnest in the body, and it will cause swelling in blood vessels and dark eye circles will appear!

If you had an allergy, you need to treat it immediately in order to prevent the darkness under your eyes area.

4. Irritation from makeup

What to do if we have a thick and dark eyes bags? We often use makeup to cover up the eye bags such as concealer and highlighter! Well, it seems that makeup can also cause irritation that eventually leads to dark spots under your eyes! From concealer to foundation can also be the culprit behind the irritation.

Hence, if you are experiencing any rashes and itchiness from the makeup on your face, it’s best to stop using them in order to prevent them from causing dark spots under your eyes and on your face.

5. Bone structure

Your bone structure can cause dark eye bags under your eyes too as the shadowing and indentation can cause the appearance of darkness, but it’s not actually from pigment or veins. If this is the case, then you cannot do anything to the dark eyebags because the dark spots are not from your skin but it’s inside your bones!

Hence, you can try to use concealer and highlighter to brighten up your under eyes area.

