Hyolyn To Bring Her 1st World Tour [TRUE] To Kuala Lumpur!

SuperDeals is bringing back another concert for all concert-goers! This time we have KPOP Swag Queen – Hyolyn! 박수를!

Malaysia STAR1 and Hyolyn’s fans be ready to scream your lungs out, Queen of Vocal is back in town after 3 months, and she brings her 1st World Tour [TRUE] to meet her Malaysia fans!

The 28-year-old singer kicks off her World Tour with the first stop at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, followed by Europe and Asia countries such as Berlin, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Taipei and most importantly, Kuala Lumpur!

She is back in Malaysia 3 months after her PUMA Cali Party in Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, as she made an appearance on stage to promote the release of PUMA Cali sneakers.

Hyolyn also mentioned in the meet & greet that she had included Malaysia as one of the stops for her World Tour concert, and fans were delighted to see the official announcement that Hyolyn did not forget the Malaysia fans and we get to see her perform on stage again!

She is also known for her insane vocal skills, as she had released her solo debut album before the disbandment of the group. The album ‘Love & Hate’ rise to success, with “One Way Love” winning first place on several music shows, also place her the number one spot on Gaon’s Weekly Digital Chart and number one on Billboard’s K-Pop Hot 100!

Soon after that, she lends her voice for numerous popular Korean drama OSTs too, such as ‘Goodbye’ from drama ‘My Love from the Star’, ‘Turnaround’ for movie ‘The Little Prince’, ‘Our Tears’ from drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ and many more!

Get ready to meet Hyolyn live in Malaysia on 28th June 2019, 8.30PM at Dewan Wawasan, Menara PGRM! CAT B tickets selling at RM200.40 from the original price of RM330 and CAT C tickets priced at RM140.40 from the original price of RM230 only at SuperDeals!

