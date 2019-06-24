Ideal Food To Eat On Your First Date

Eating is stressful — let alone dating. Knowing what to get on a first date plays a bigger role than you think. After you’ve decided what to wear, what to say, and where to go, you have to figure out what to eat on a date.

You do not want to make a mess of a dinner, so here are some first date foods that will help you earn a second date.

Sushi

Sushi is clean, beautiful, and easy to eat. As long as you can master chopsticks, sushi makes a great first date option. Sushi offers a wide variety of options, so even if your date is vegetarian or the thought of raw fish freaks you out, you can still find a roll that works for you. Be careful when ordering the house special or a king-size roll, however; that could lead to some less-than-flattering chewing, so if that bothers you, steer clear.

Dessert

Going straight to dessert on a first date is hassle-free, fun, creative, and easy. You can stay for as little or as long as you want and the options are pretty much all safe – provided you’re not sensitive to dairy. So, go for, say ice cream? Chocolate cake?

Rice dishes

Malaysians love rice. We have numerous dishes of it that could work for first dates. Rice is not messy, is easy on your digestive system, and gives you energy so you’ll have time to go out with friends after to debrief them on your date. Also, every culture has its own version of a rice dish – from risotto to briyani and bibimbap – so you’re pretty safe with this option.

Chicken

Since red meats can leave you feeling bloated and fish can leave you smelly, chicken is the perfect option. Almost any restaurant will have a chicken dish on the menu. We totally back up chicken fingers as a first dates food because they’re easy to eat and easy to share. And, it goes well with french fries. Just go light on the sauce if you get it, or ask for it on the side to avoid mishaps.

Pasta

Bite-sized pasta like ziti, penne, and farfalle can be a great choice, since you can stab them with your fork and that good grip will help save your outfit from stains. Another spaghetti alternative is lasagna is held together by cheesy goodness and can be easily cut and eaten with your fork.

