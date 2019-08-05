It’s Time To Delete These 7 Apps In Your Device, Says PDRM

Our digital selves are becoming part of our full identity. The emails we send, the conversations we have over social media, as well as photos we share, the videos we watch, and the websites we visit all contribute to our digital forms. And this is the main reason as to why we should be extra cautious with all that we download.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) warned the public about seven mobile apps that are known to spy on their users. They are:

Employee Work Spy

Mobile Tracking

Phone Cell Tracker

SMS Tracker

Spy Kids Tracker

Spy Tracker

Track Employees Check Work Phone Online Spy Free

#JomBeringatBUANG SEGERA TUJUH APLIKASI INI DALAM PERANTI ANDAPenyelidik ancaman keselamatan siber dari Syarikat… 由 Polis Diraja Malaysia ( Royal Malaysia Police ) 发布于 2019年7月19日周五

Google removed these apps from the Google Play Store after discovering they violated the Play Store terms of service – and, more importantly, could be used as “stalkerware.”

“Stalkerware” involves giving third party access to another user’s device, location data, and other sensitive information. These apps often present themselves as “normal” tracking tools—for employee activity on company phones or your children’s whereabouts, but they can also be used to spy on romantic partners, friends, or roommates.

So, to be on the safe side and to protect our privacy, users are urged to uninstall or delete these apps if you have downloaded them.

