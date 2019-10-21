Must-Try Indian Delicacies This Deepavali!

By Priscilla G
21 October 2019

Food is probably the most important part of any festival celebrations, and what better way can one celebrate but by enjoying rich and colorful occasions with special tasty snacks. So, this Deepavali, don’t forget to savor these Indian colorful, sweet and rich delicacies. Bookmark this list now!!!

 

Jalebi 

Made by deep-frying a wheat flour (maida flour) batter in pretzel or circular shapes, which are then soaked in sugar syrup.

Image result for jalebi

 

Gulab Jamun 

Gulab jamun is a milk-solids-based dessert and it is made mainly from milk solids, traditionally from freshly curdled milk.

Image result for gulab jamun

 

Mysore Pak 

This dish is rich in sweetness and butter. It is made of generous amounts of ghee, sugar, gram flour, and often cardamom. 

Image result for mysore pak

 

Murukku 

Murukku is more of a snack than a dessert, so these make great little treats to offer guests with a glass of tea.

Image result for murukku

 

Adhirasam 

It is made from a mixture of sticky rice, black syrup and ghee, then deep-fried.

Image result for nei urundai malaysia

 

Laddu 

It is made with any kind of flour with cashews, raisins, saffron with light flavor cardamom, and shaped into small balls for serving.

Image result for laddu malaysia

 

Nei Urundhai 

Also called ghee ball, these little balls of chickpea flour, ghee, and cashews will melt in your mouth like the best buttery scones.

Image result for ghee urundai

 

Halwa 

During Deepavali, the types that are most sought after are carrot halwa or gajar halwa. It is made from a combination of milk, carrots, and butter.

Related image

 

Pakoda 

It’s a fried and crispy snack made with different veggies coated in gram flour, and it is best paired with a cup of hot spicy Indian Chai.

Image result for pakora

 

Payasam 

Made with vermicelli, milk, sugar and flavored with cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashew nuts, pistachios or almonds, it’s truly delicious.

Image result for payasam

 

