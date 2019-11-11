Of Sexy Face and Abs, Here’s The 2000s List of Sexiest Man Alive

With just a few days remaining to find out 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, let’s check out who’s been named Sexiest since 2000.
2000: Brad Pitt
2001: Pierce Brosnan
2002: Ben Affleck
2003: Johnny Depp
2004: Jude Law
2005: Matthew McConaughey
2006: George Clooney
2007: Matt Damon
2008: Hugh Jackman
2009: Johnny Depp
2010: Ryan Reynolds
2011: Bradley Cooper
2012: Channing Tatum
2013: Adam Levine
2014: Chris Hemsworth
2015: David Beckham
2016: Dwayne Johnson
2017: Blake Shelton
2018: Idris Elba
2019: ??? (Who could it be?)
Source: people.com