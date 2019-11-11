Of Sexy Face and Abs, Here’s The 2000s List of Sexiest Man Alive

11 November 2019

With just a few days remaining to find out 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, let’s check out who’s been named Sexiest since 2000.

2000: Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is listed (or ranked) 14 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2001: Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan is listed (or ranked) 18 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2002: Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is listed (or ranked) 23 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2003: Johnny Depp

2003 - Johnny Depp is listed (or ranked) 9 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2004: Jude Law

Jude Law is listed (or ranked) 21 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2005: Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is listed (or ranked) 13 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2006: George Clooney

George Clooney is listed (or ranked) 16 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2007: Matt Damon

Matt Damon is listed (or ranked) 25 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2008: Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is listed (or ranked) 1 on the list All People's Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2009: Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is listed (or ranked) 11 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2010: Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is listed (or ranked) 3 on the list All People's Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2011: Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is listed (or ranked) 8 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2012: Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is listed (or ranked) 6 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2013: Adam Levine

Adam Levine is listed (or ranked) 15 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2014: Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is listed (or ranked) 2 on the list All People's Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2015: David Beckham

David Beckham is listed (or ranked) 7 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2016: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is listed (or ranked) 5 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2017: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is listed (or ranked) 28 on the list All People&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2018: Idris Elba

Idris Elba is listed (or ranked) 4 on the list All People's Sexiest Man Alive Covers, Ranked By Current Sexiness Standards

2019: ??? (Who could it be?)

 

So to guys out there, if you wanna be one of them, it’s really not that hard. You gotta keep grooming yourself. Here are some ideas from SuperDeals: pamper yourself with Facial For Men as well as Abs Firming For Men at The Slimming Sanctuary — both for only RM 68.00 each! SuperDeals — Maximum Savings!

 

Source: people.com

