The World Records BTS Broke As They Continue To Soar

BTS has been breaking records in Korea and all over the world as they rise higher and higher! Here are some of the records that the seven-member group has set!

First K-pop artists to win a Billboard Music Award

BTS wasn’t the first K-Pop act to be nominated for this award, but they were the first ones to go from nominee to winner. BTS beat out Selena Gomez and repeat winner Justin Bieber to win “Top Social Artist” in the 2017 Billboard Music Award.

First K-pop group to perform at a US awards show

BTS made history when they became the first K-Pop group to perform at the American Music Awards. The moment their “DNA” began, BTS earned bragging rights as the first K-Pop group to perform on an American awards show.

First K-Pop group to go gold

BTS became the first K-Pop group to be certified gold by the RIAA when their “MIC Drop” remix moved more than 500,000 equivalent units between digital downloads and audio and video streaming.

Fastest K-Pop group to hit 10 million YouTube views on a music video

The “Blood Sweat & Tears” music video hit 10 million views in only 41 hours. In 2017, “Spring Day” beat this record by hitting 10 million views in 26 hours! And “Not Today” broke this record a third time when it hit 20 million views in less than 72 hours.

Broke three world records with “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey

BTS’ “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey has now been recognized by the Guinness World Records for “most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours,” “most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours,” and “most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.”

Three new records – congratulations @BTS_twt 👉 https://t.co/Ll7a3ctFjH

👏 Most viewed @YouTube video in 24 hours

👏 Most viewed @YouTube music video in 24 hours

👏 Most viewed @YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group#BoyWithLuv — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 18, 2019

Most used hashtag on Twitter in 24 hours

Their fans set a record for the most used hashtag on Twitter in 24 hours, with the hashtag “Twitter Best Fandom” collecting over 60 million impressions between March 16 and March 17 of this year.

Congrats to @BTS_twt on a stellar performance at last night's @AMAs! 🌟#DYK? The South Korean band has succeeded in earning a spot in this year's #GWR2018 edition for having the world's most @Twitter engagements for a music group! 🎵🇰🇷 #BTSxAMAs https://t.co/8kRrByat80 pic.twitter.com/u9mXcPVWDP — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 20, 2017

Fastest Time To Reach 1 Million TikTok Followers

Guinness World Records announced that BTS has claimed the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok. BTS reached two million followers in 13 hours and three million followers in 59 hours (two and a half days).

.@BTS_twt continue to smash records thanks to their loyal fandom, this time achieving the record title for fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok in just 3 hours and 31 minutes https://t.co/qzR7s1elR9 pic.twitter.com/J8lkfUZAll — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 24, 2019

So, ARMYs – here’s the time for you to break yet another record! Okay, maybe it is far-stretched but hey, who knows? Head over to SuperDeals now and pre-order your very own Billboard Korea Magazine First Edition for Kpop! Get it before the 5th of November 2019 to enjoy a 15% discount at only RM 288.00! Get them copies selling fast with SuperDeals — Maximum Savings!