There Are 31 E-Hailing Companies in Malaysia Ready To Drive You Around!

As a supplement for public transport, E-hailing service has become a significant supply the days. And now, there are many choices for those who are not driving or using public transport.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has published the list of e-hailing companies that have been approved to provide their ride-sharing services to Malaysians, as of July 25.

Berikut Merupakan Senarai 31 Pengendali E-Hailing yang diluluskan BEROPERASI oleh Agensi Pengangkutan Awam Darat (APAD) setakat 25 Julai 2019 由 Agensi Pengangkutan Awam Darat : APAD 发布于 2019年8月1日周四

The list includes Grab (Grabcar Sdn Bhd) that makes up a total of 31 companies, listed along with their respective mobile apps that customers usually use to book rides.

Here are the rest:

Big Blue Customer (Big Blue Capital (M) Sdn Bhd) Taxi Go (Cab Mmobility Sdn Bhd) DOB (DB Network Sdn Bhd) Dacsee (DMD Technology Sdn Bhd) EZCab (EZCab Sdn Bhd) Faszz (Faszz Technology (M) Sdn Bhd) Cioaz (Ideal Technology Advancement Sdn Bhd) Mula (Mula Car (M) Sdn Bhd) Che (My Leisure Tour & Travel Sdn Bhd) PicknGo (Pick n Go Sdn Bhd) MyCar (Platform Apps Sdn Bhd) MyGo (Sackz Exclusive Sdn Bhd) JomRides (USGA (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd) Frenzt (Wekaotim Sdn Bhd) ZeppOn (Zepp On Sdn Bhd) UNID (Cubiqsoft Sdn Bhd) Drivegth WeweJourney (Global Transportation Network Sdn Bhd) Linkz (Pure Ride Sdn Bhd) Diffride (Diff Global Solutions Sdn Bhd) Get Car (Powerful Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd) Tutucars (Tutucars Sdn Bhd) Eazi Car (Eazi Car Sdn Bhd) Texspo (Texspo Technology Sdn Bhd) Kwikride (Kwikride Sdn Bhd) Firecab (H2H Eservices Sdn Bhd) Ridez (Vertec Technology Solution Sdn Bhd) Eevom (Eevom Sdn Bhd) My2sg (Travelers Tours Malaysia Sdn Bhd) Mann Go (Mann Ventures Sdn Bhd) Nucar (Neo Urban Consolidated Sdn Bhd)

Wow, that’s quite a number!

Now that your ride is secured, where should you go? We’ve got the perfect suggestion for you! Grab your friend along and save 42% to get Jibril Butter Chicken Set Meal for 2 People for only RM45.00! Hurry and get yours only at SuperDeals — Maximum Savings!