Twitter Now Lets Everyone Hide Replies — Here’s How

Twitter has announced that it’s giving people more control over the conversations they start with a new feature that lets them hide replies.

The move is Twitter’s latest effort to improve well-being on its service. The company also said it’s looking into other ways to tackle this issue, such as exploring who can reply to or see certain conversations.

So, how do you hide tweets on your posts? Let’s say you’ve posted a tweet and you’ve noticed some replies that are either offensive or irrelevant, you can hide them by clicking on the drop-down arrow on the tweet, then select ‘Hide reply,’ then confirm your choice in the pop-up menu by tapping ‘Hide reply.’

Twitter also gives you the option to unhide replies if you change your mind. To do this, select the tweet that you previously hid, then tap on the drop-down arrow, then select ‘Unhide reply.’

Starting today, you can now hide replies to your Tweets. Out of sight, out of mind. pic.twitter.com/0Cfe4NMVPj — Twitter (@Twitter) November 21, 2019

Once a tweet has been hidden, the original tweet thread will show a small grey icon towards the left-hand side of the tweet, once you click on this, it will bring up a list of tweets that the original tweeter decided to remove.

So, let’s get to tweeting.

