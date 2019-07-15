When you go into a restaurant, you’d notice tables full of people who aren’t talking. Couples, threesomes, bigger groups – in 90% of the tables there is at least one person on their smartphone. It makes us wonder, when did we stop talking to each other?

Apparently, we got addicted to our smartphones. Surveys show that the average smartphone user checks their device 47 times a day / 17,155 a year.

The official name for smartphone addiction is Nomophobia which is defined as having a fear of not being with your phone. This personal dependence is caused by the nature of the content on the device – we’re talking internet, social networks, apps, video, music and so on.

Smartphone addiction leads to these –

Excessive early childhood screentime can lead to delays in cognitive, social and emotional development.

The blue lights emitted from most smartphones and tablets lead to sleep disturbances in all ages.

The more time you spend on screens the more likely you are to suffer from obesity.

Being active on social media has a direct link to lack of focus, getting easily distracted, and being unable to filter irrelevant information out.

All of the above and more affects our inability to meaningfully connect. This has to stop. We do not have to give up our smartphones. But we do have to create better relationships with them. If we don’t, not only will we suffer from them but so will future generations.

