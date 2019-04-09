Your Pits Deserve Some Love,Too!

Sleeveless season is here! It’s time to shed the layers for tank tops and spaghetti-strap dresses.

But now that your armpits are on full display this summer, have you noticed any skin discolouration in your underarm area?

Well, the formal term for the discolouration and those dark patches is called hyperpigmentation.

Hyperpigmentation or dark spots are more prominent in people of colour, due to an excess of melanin. As you’re applying your daily swipes of deodorant and shaving regularly to rock your bare arms this summer, don’t forget that this delicate underarm area deserves a bit of TLC too. To help uncover why some people experience armpit discolouration and, most importantly, how to treat it, we have a few tips for you. Change your brand of deodorant/antiperspirant. Some people switch to a natural alternative such as baking soda or apple cider vinegar. Some people stop using a deodorant altogether. Stop shaving. Some people select waxing or laser hair removal instead. Exfoliate. Many people use a body scrub or a facial exfoliator two to three times a week. Wear loose-fitting clothes. Stop smoking. Or…… you can use a super-effective underarm lightener that brightens your darkened underarms in no time!

