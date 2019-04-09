Your Pits Deserve Some Love,Too!

By Sara Khalid
In Pamper
9 April 2019

Sleeveless season is here! It’s time to shed the layers for tank tops and spaghetti-strap dresses.

But now that your armpits are on full display this summer, have you noticed any skin discolouration in your underarm area?

Well, the formal term for the discolouration and those dark patches is called hyperpigmentation.

With the combination of natural ingredients such as Cucumber, Aloe Vera and Gigawhite (the best combination of 7 natural plants grown in the Alps), it helps to brighten & whiten your skin, remove dead skin cells and make your skin naturally soft and smooth. It also helps to prevent body odours with its fresh deodorizing effects. Nagano Underarm Whitening Cream can be applied on the underarm, knee, elbow, inner thigh and private parts.

You can get it here at Superdeals.com.my!

